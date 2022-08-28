Spot Plays Aug. 29

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(3rd) In Vain, 4-1
|(8th) True Jedi, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Sweet Shallots, 3-1
|(8th) Triple P, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(6th) April’s Gem, 6-1
|(8th) French Cuffs, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|(5th) Gun for Success, 3-1
|(7th) Pirate Parade, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Little Matilda, 6-1
|(2nd) Light Cruiser, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Mizzen Man, 7-2
|(8th) Aegean Sea, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Cold as You, 7-2
|(9th) Greedy Creedy, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(6th) New Ways to Dream, 9-2
|(7th) Enjoy the Music, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Angel’s Entry, 3-1
|(6th) Prophetess, 3-1
