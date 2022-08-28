August 28, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 29

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (3rd) In Vain, 4-1
    (8th) True Jedi, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Sweet Shallots, 3-1
    (8th) Triple P, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (6th) April’s Gem, 6-1
    (8th) French Cuffs, 8-1
Monmouth Park   (5th) Gun for Success, 3-1
    (7th) Pirate Parade, 5-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Little Matilda, 6-1
    (2nd) Light Cruiser, 4-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Mizzen Man, 7-2
    (8th) Aegean Sea, 6-1
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Cold as You, 7-2
    (9th) Greedy Creedy, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) New Ways to Dream, 9-2
    (7th) Enjoy the Music, 4-1
Thistledown   (4th) Angel’s Entry, 3-1
    (6th) Prophetess, 3-1

*


