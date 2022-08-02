Spot Plays Aug. 3

|Belterra Park
|
|(3rd) Lejeune, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Rain Check, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Doctor K, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) No Slo Mo, 4-1
|Colonial Downs
|
|(1st) Stunning Baby, 9-2
|
|
|(3rd) High Fashion Lady,
3-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Victor’s Dynasty, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Gold Time Vixen, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(4th) Greeley’s Dealer, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Foolish Dreams, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(1st) Starship Oreo, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Preferred Outcome,
7-2
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(1st) Go Early Stay Late,
6-1
|
|
|(5th) Purr Sea, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Donnels Creek, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Funky Music, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(8th) Bella Maria, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Awesomenewyear, 7-2
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Call On Clara, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) Visual Artist, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(1st) Bahamian Park, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Not Orbinary, 7-2
|Saratoga
|
|(3rd) Never Early, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Silipo, 8-1
|Thistledown
|
|(4th) Need to Know Basis,
3-1
|
|
|(8th) Special Beach, 6-1
