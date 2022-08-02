August 2, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 3

August 2, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Lejeune, 9-2
    (6th) Rain Check, 7-2
Canterbury   (4th) Doctor K, 8-1
    (7th) No Slo Mo, 4-1
Colonial Downs   (1st) Stunning Baby, 9-2
    (3rd) High Fashion Lady, 3-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Victor’s Dynasty, 8-1
    (6th) Gold Time Vixen, 4-1
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Greeley’s Dealer, 6-1
    (7th) Foolish Dreams, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Starship Oreo, 4-1
    (5th) Preferred Outcome, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Go Early Stay Late, 6-1
    (5th) Purr Sea, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Donnels Creek, 8-1
    (3rd) Funky Music, 5-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Bella Maria, 4-1
    (9th) Awesomenewyear, 7-2
Penn National   (2nd) Call On Clara, 5-1
    (3rd) Visual Artist, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Bahamian Park, 8-1
    (5th) Not Orbinary, 7-2
Saratoga   (3rd) Never Early, 3-1
    (8th) Silipo, 8-1
Thistledown   (4th) Need to Know Basis, 3-1
    (8th) Special Beach, 6-1

