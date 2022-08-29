August 29, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 30

August 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Wolfie’s Princess, 7-2
    (2nd) Streaky, 3-1
Colonial Downs   (5th) Next Episode, 9-2
    (7th) Justin’s Quest, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) Saratoga Sky, 3-1
    (4th) Delaware Destiny, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Ironsides, 3-1
    (7th) Cloud Without Rein, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Favorite Impulse, 6-1
    (2nd) Accolades Galore, 6-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Tough Workout, 3-1
    (6th) Kingsville, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Waterloo Sunset, 8-1
    (7th) Flawless Bourbon, 6-1
Thistledown   (4th) Turning Pages, 3-1
    (5th) Siren Call, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs