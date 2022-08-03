August 4, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 4

August 3, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (4th) Road Test, 7-2
(5th) Candlelight Hours, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Bit Coiner, 3-1
(7th) Morgs World, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Talented Corinna, 3-1
(3rd) Victory Royale, 9-2
Del Mar (1st) Candy Caramel, 8-1
(3rd) Velvet, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Beauty N Brains, 6-1
(4th) Shady Munni, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) All the Diamonds, 3-1
(4th) Good Forever, 7-2
Santa Rosa (2nd) Jumping Jill Flash, 3-1
(6th) Holiday Arousal, 4-1
Saratoga (4th) Voice of Spring, 5-1
(5th) Nordic Light, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Purdy Pumkin, 3-1
(4th) Pricey Appeal, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Hold the Applause, 10-1
(7th) Ivy’s Star, 7-2

