Spot Plays Aug. 6

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Lookin So Lucky, 3-1
|(4th) Giant Payday, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Eye of the Needle, 4-1
|(5th) Spunman, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Still On the Books, 7-2
|(2nd) See Through It, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Kashan, 3-1
|(5th) Munqad, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Lady Pele, 5-1
|(3rd) Jace’s Road, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Be the One, 3-1
|(2nd) Sea Trident, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Lacie Be Good, 12-1
|(5th) Zing, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) The Last Strip, 4-1
|(5th) Mine Not Mine, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Princess Betty, 3-1
|(6th) Dazzling Truths, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Price Talk, 4-1
|(3rd) Thundering Creed, 4-1
|Santa Rosa
|(3rd) Union Gig, 3-1
|(7th) Freedom Flyer, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Mostly Harmless, 3-1
|(6th) Perform, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Souper Sunday, 7-2
|(4th) Henry’s Gamble, 4-1
Leave a Reply