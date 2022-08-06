August 6, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 7

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (3rd) Shabam, 4-1
(4th) Miss Dulton, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Living With Austin, 8-1
(2nd) Crimson Rose, 4-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Coppelia, 4-1
(3rd) Electric Sense, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Da Journeygirl, 3-1
(2nd) Arrow Shape, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Anotherdaygoneby, 3-1
(5th) Kobe’s Girl, 9-2
Monmouth Park (2nd) Vikram, 3-1
(6th) Zuboshi, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Lady Kim, 6-1
(2nd) Ambassador Jim, 3-1
Santa Rosa (3rd) Riviera Sunrise, 4-1
(7th) America Great, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Mo’s Treasure, 8-1
(5th) Just an Angel, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Blue Max, 7-2
(4th) Have a Souper Day, 7-2

