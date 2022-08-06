Spot Plays Aug. 7

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Shabam, 4-1
|(4th) Miss Dulton, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Living With Austin, 8-1
|(2nd) Crimson Rose, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Coppelia, 4-1
|(3rd) Electric Sense, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Da Journeygirl, 3-1
|(2nd) Arrow Shape, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Anotherdaygoneby, 3-1
|(5th) Kobe’s Girl, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Vikram, 3-1
|(6th) Zuboshi, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Lady Kim, 6-1
|(2nd) Ambassador Jim, 3-1
|Santa Rosa
|(3rd) Riviera Sunrise, 4-1
|(7th) America Great, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Mo’s Treasure, 8-1
|(5th) Just an Angel, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Blue Max, 7-2
|(4th) Have a Souper Day, 7-2
