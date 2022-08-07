August 7, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 8

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (2nd) Foretell, 9-2
    (9th) Daniel Sun, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Marc’s Humor, 5-1
    (6th) Waralo, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Carbonite, 4-1
    (6th) Frills, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Marvin, 6-1
    (4th) Odramark, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Quick Entry, 10-1
    (2nd) Ambassador Jim, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Fearless Will, 6-1
    (9th) Humero d’Oro, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) I Love Magel, 4-1
    (7th) Majestic d’Oro, 9-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Imtheprince, 7-2
    (7th) Kist, 7-2

