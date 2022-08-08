Spot Plays Aug. 9

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Klimt’s Muse, 4-1
|(6th) Be My Doctor, 7-2
|Colonial Downs
|(7th) Cocktail Dreamer, 7-2
|(10th) Titrate, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Dr. Lloyd, 5-1
|(6th) Bankers Daughter, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Expect the Boss, 9-2
|(5th) Boone’s Spirit, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Orbette, 6-1
|(6th) Wicked Valentine, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Jingle Bells, 4-1
|(7th) Heat of the Night, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Fast Call, 3-1
|(4th) Show Sliding Home, 7-2
