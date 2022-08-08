August 8, 2022

Spot Plays Aug. 9

August 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Klimt’s Muse, 4-1
    (6th) Be My Doctor, 7-2
Colonial Downs   (7th) Cocktail Dreamer, 7-2
    (10th) Titrate, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Dr. Lloyd, 5-1
    (6th) Bankers Daughter, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Expect the Boss, 9-2
    (5th) Boone’s Spirit, 4-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Orbette, 6-1
    (6th) Wicked Valentine, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Jingle Bells, 4-1
    (7th) Heat of the Night, 8-1
Thistledown   (1st) Fast Call, 3-1
    (4th) Show Sliding Home, 7-2

