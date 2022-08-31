August 31, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 1

August 31, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Stone Cold Cat, 7-2
(4th) Eyes of Glory, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Rejection Hurts, 3-1
(4th) Distorted View, 4-1
Del Mar (1st) Midnight Majesty, 3-1
(3rd) Dramatizer, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Baylis Street, 4-1
(4th) Misspoken, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Got Lost, 4-1
(4th) Lt. Junior Grade, 6-1
Kentucky Downs (2nd) Freedom Matters, 9-2
(5th) Red Ghost, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Polished Gal, 10-1
(2nd) My Friend Frank, 7-2
Remington Park (3rd) Our Bet, 3-1
(6th) Uncle Ray, 4-1
Saratoga (3rd) Numero Seis, 5-1
(7th) Maybe Later, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Play Ball, 9-2
(5th) Brilliantbenny, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Wake Up Maggie, 8-1
(4th) Vespolina, 8-1

