Spot Plays Sept. 1

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(1st) Stone Cold Cat, 7-2
|(4th) Eyes of Glory, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Rejection Hurts, 3-1
|(4th) Distorted View, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Midnight Majesty, 3-1
|(3rd) Dramatizer, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Baylis Street, 4-1
|(4th) Misspoken, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Got Lost, 4-1
|(4th) Lt. Junior Grade, 6-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(2nd) Freedom Matters, 9-2
|(5th) Red Ghost, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Polished Gal, 10-1
|(2nd) My Friend Frank, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Our Bet, 3-1
|(6th) Uncle Ray, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Numero Seis, 5-1
|(7th) Maybe Later, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Play Ball, 9-2
|(5th) Brilliantbenny, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Wake Up Maggie, 8-1
|(4th) Vespolina, 8-1
Leave a Reply