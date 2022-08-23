August 23, 2022

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Aug. 15-21

August 23, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Nest SAR 1 1/4m (ft) 8/20 122.7
Vedareo MTH 1m (ft) 8/21 121.4
Leader of the Band SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 8/19 121.2
Mexican Wonder Boy SAR 6f (ft) 8/18 121.1
Peaceful Waters SAR 6f (ft) 8/20 120.8
Informative MTH 1 1/16m (ft) 8/20 120.5
Spendarella DMR 1 1/8m (fm) 8/20 120.3
Moira WO 1 1/4m (ft) 8/21 120.1
Rated R Superstar RP 1 1/8m (ft) 8/19 119.9
Gone and Forgotten FL 1 1/16m (ft) 8/15 119.7
Jalen Journey CNL 6f (ft) 8/16 119.6
Kangaroo Court DMR 5 1/2f (ft) 8/20 119.6
Warrior Johny SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 8/18 119.5
Rattle N Roll FAN 1 1/16m (ft) 8/20 119.5
Filo Di Arianna (BRZ) WO 1m (fm) 8/21 119.5

