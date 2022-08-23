Top Brisnet Class Ratings Aug. 15-21

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Nest
|SAR
|1 1/4m (ft)
|8/20
|122.7
|Vedareo
|MTH
|1m (ft)
|8/21
|121.4
|Leader of the Band
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|8/19
|121.2
|Mexican Wonder Boy
|SAR
|6f (ft)
|8/18
|121.1
|Peaceful Waters
|SAR
|6f (ft)
|8/20
|120.8
|Informative
|MTH
|1 1/16m (ft)
|8/20
|120.5
|Spendarella
|DMR
|1 1/8m (fm)
|8/20
|120.3
|Moira
|WO
|1 1/4m (ft)
|8/21
|120.1
|Rated R Superstar
|RP
|1 1/8m (ft)
|8/19
|119.9
|Gone and Forgotten
|FL
|1 1/16m (ft)
|8/15
|119.7
|Jalen Journey
|CNL
|6f (ft)
|8/16
|119.6
|Kangaroo Court
|DMR
|5 1/2f (ft)
|8/20
|119.6
|Warrior Johny
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|8/18
|119.5
|Rattle N Roll
|FAN
|1 1/16m (ft)
|8/20
|119.5
|Filo Di Arianna (BRZ)
|WO
|1m (fm)
|8/21
|119.5
Leave a Reply