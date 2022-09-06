September 6, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Aug. 29-Sept. 4

September 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/29-9/4) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Iywaan 7H 1m (ft) DEL 9/1 91
Shackqueenking 4G 1m (ft) DEL 9/3 90
Trululu 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/3 90
Ambitiously Placed 4F 1m (ft) DEL 9/3 86
Jardani 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/1 86
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/29-9/4) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Escape Fund 5M 6f (ft) DEL 9/2 92
Federal Case 6G 6f (ft) DEL 8/31 91
Buttoned Up 3G 6f (ft) DEL 8/31 80
The Right Path 6G 6f (ft) DEL 9/1 80
Bastien Le Brown 4G 6f (ft) DEL 9/2 78
Cherokee Party 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/3 78
Dixieland Dancer 4F 6f (ft) DEL 8/31 76
Roselee 3F 6f (ft) DEL 9/1 66
English Lad 4G 6f (ft) DEL 9/2 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/29-9/4) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Miss Delicious 4F a1m (fm) DEL 8/31 88
About Today (ARG) 6R a5f (fm) DEL 9/2 84
J Beresford Tipton 6G a1m 70y (fm) DEL 9/1 82
Jack a Rose 4G a1m 70y (fm) DEL 9/3 81
Riveting Spirit 5M a1m 70y (fm) DEL 9/1 81
Irazu 4F a1m (fm) DEL 9/2 79
Better Call Mama 3F a5f (fm) DEL 9/3 77
Out of Towner 5G a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 9/3 71
Papa Jimmy 4G a1m (fm) DEL 9/2 68
Smarthumor 3G a7 1/2f (fm) DEL 8/31 60
Top Winning Speed Ratings (8/29-9/4) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bound by Destiny 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/31 92
Howgreatisnate 2G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 8/31 90
Proctor Phantom 2C 6f (ft) DEL 9/3 86
Fabulous Candy 2F 6f (ft) DEL 9/2 79
Bandits Heart 2C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/1 75
Princess Chessie 2F 6f (ft) DEL 9/2 73
Baylis Street 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/1 63
Secret Angel 2F 1m (ft) DEL 8/31 57

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs