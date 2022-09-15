Juveniles compete for WAYI berths in Summer, Natalma

Four stakes will be offered at Woodbine Saturday, and “Win and You’re In” berths to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) and Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) will be awarded in the $500,000 Summer (G1) and $500,000 Natalma (G1).

Summer (G1)

Mysterious Knight, winner of the Prix Boutin (G3) at Deauville, France on Aug. 14, will be the one to beat among seven runners in the Summer. Trained by Charlie Appleby, the Godolphin homebred son of Dark Angel will break from the rail with William Buick in the one-mile turf affair.

Soar Free S. winner Philip My Dear heads the local contingent. Unbeaten from two starts, the Ontario-bred Silent Name colt is trained by Kevin Attard, and Philip My Dear will be running late with Kazushi Kimura.

Saratoga debut maiden winner Appraise, fourth when making his first stakes attempt in Aug. 19 Skidmore, will ship in for Chad Brown. An Irish-bred son of Kodiac, the bay colt should appreciate the added ground, and Manny Franco will be in to ride.

Stayhonor Goodside, a close third in the Soar Free, is also part of the mix. Sahin Civaci will ride for Mark Casse.

Natalma (G1)

Catch a Glimpse winner Cairo Consort heads eight juvenile fillies in the Natalma. Antonio Gallardo will be up on the gray Cairo Prince filly for Nathan Squires.

Attard has three entered, including Wickenheiser, who will seek to rebound following a fifth as the favorite in the Catch a Glimpse. The late runner was fanned extremely wide that afternoon, and Luis Contreras will attempt to work out a better trip on the daughter of Lemon Drop Kid.

Courtly Ro, who broke her maiden the second time out on Aug. 20, and maiden Last Call are also part of the Attard contingent.

G Laurie merits respect for Graham Motion in her first stakes appearance. By Oscar Performance, the bay filly rolled a six-length victory when unveiled in a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight at Colonial Downs on Aug. 23, and Franco will pick up the mount.

Casse will send out Catch a Glimpse runner-up Adora and Star Candy, a close second to Courty Ro in her lone start.