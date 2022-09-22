Kimari heads five female sprinters in Gallant Bloom

Grade 1 winner Kimari, a half-length scorer in the July 27 Honorable Miss H. (G2) at Saratoga last out, will make her final tuneup for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Keeneland when she lines up for Sunday’s $250,000 Gallant Bloom S. (G2) at 6 1/2 furlongs.

Trained by Wesley Ward, Kimari appears to be rounding into top form, registering a career-best 110 Brisnet Speed rating in the Honorable Miss, and the five-year-old mare will face four rivals with regular rider Joel Rosario in the Belmont at Aqueduct feature.

Multiple Grade 3 winner Lady Rocket, runner-up in last year’s Gallant Bloom, is the main threat. A convincing winner of the Chicago (G3) at Churchill Downs two back, the five-year-old mare didn’t fire her best effort when sixth in the Ballerina H. (G1) at Saratoga on Aug. 27. However, the Brad Cox trainee has shown an affinity for Aqueduct, earning a 106 Speed figure for her nine-length win in the Go for Wand (G3) last December. Irad Ortiz Jr. rides.

Multiple New York-bred stakes winner Sterling Silver will stick with open company following a neck second in the Sept. 2 Prioress (G2) at Saratoga. The three-year-old filly will make her first attempt against older rivals, and Trevor McCarthy has the call for Tom Albertrani.

Hawthorne stakes queen Cheetara and Remain Anonymous, a restricted Parx stakes winner last out, complete the field.