Leave No Trace heads seven in Frizette; 12 seek Juvenile Turf spot in Pilgrim

A pair of Breeders’ Cup berths for two-year-olds will be awarded at Aqueduct on Sunday. Unbeaten Spinaway (G1) winner Leave No Trace will face six rivals in the $400,000 Frizette (G1), a “Win & You’re In” for the Juvenile Fillies (G1), and debut maiden romper I’m Very Busy heads 12 hopefuls in the $200,000 Pilgrim (G2) seeking an expenses-paid spot in the Juvenile Turf (G1).

Leave No Trace exits a pair of convincing wins at Saratoga, recording a 2 3/4-length decision over maiden foes at first asking in mid-July and a 1 1/2-length score in the seven-furlong Spinaway. A Kentucky-bred daughter of Outwork, the Phil Serpe-trained dark bay was overlooked at 14.80-1 odds last time, and Leave No Trace likes to race up close to the pace from the break. She’ll be hustling from the innermost post Sunday with Jose Lezcano.

Chocolate Gelato is a top contender in the one-turn mile race. Third at odds-on in her debut, the Todd Pletcher-trained dark bay came back to graduate by an 8 1/2-length margin on Aug. 14, earning a field-best 102 Brisnet Speed rating. Irad Ortiz Jr. retains the mount on the Practical Joke filly.

Debut maiden winners The Great Maybe and You’re My Girl also merit respect. The Great Maybe rolled to a smart frontrunning win at Saratoga on Aug. 28, netting a 94 Speed rating for the runaway tally. Javier Castellano rides the Upstart filly for Cherie DeVaux. You’re My Girl, a New York-bred daughter of Overanalyze, drew off to an eye-catching 14-length thrashing over state-bred rivals on Sept. 2, registering a 95 Speed figure. Joel Rosario has the call for John Terranova.

Sorority S. winner Vedareo, Spinaway fourth American Rockette, and Raging Sea, a first-out maiden scorer for Chad Brown, complete the cast.

I’m Very Busy rallied boldly to win going away by 3 3/4 lengths as the favorite on Aug. 13, registering a 101 Brisnet Late Pace number, and the Pennsylvania-bred son of Cloud Computing projects to go favored when making his first stakes attempt in the Pilgrim. Contested over 1 1/16 miles on the outer turf, I’m Very Busy will break from post 10 with Flavien Prat.

Brown will seek to tie Pletcher a record-tying fourth win in the Pilgrim with I’m Very Busy, but Pletcher has the opportunity to extend his mark via Major Dude, who will switch to turf following a third in the Aug. 27 Sapling S. at Monmouth Park. Irad Ortiz has the call on the son of freshman sire Bolt d’Oro.

With Anticipation (G3) runner-up Battle of Normandy must be respected for Shug McGaughey, and last-out maiden winners Dataman, Lachaise, Ramblin’ Wreck, and Vacation Dance are also entered.

The $200,000 Waya (G3), a 1 3/8-mile turf affair featuring eight fillies and mares, will kick off the stakes action, and Flirting Bridge will take support following a close third in Aug. 21 Canadian (G2) at Woodbine. Flower Bowl (G2) third Coastana is also eligible to contend, and Brown will send out a pair in Capital Structure and Rocky Sky.