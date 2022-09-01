Naughty Gal, Wonder Wheel highlight nine in Spinaway

Spinaway (G1) – Race 11 (6:11 pm. ET)

Unbeaten from two starts, including a smashing 6 3/4-length win in the July 4 Debutante S. at Churchill Downs, Wonder Wheel will make her graded debut in Sunday’s $300,000 Spinaway (G1) at Saratoga. She’ll face a stiff rival in Naughty Gal, a convincing wire-to-wire scorer in the Aug. 7 Adirondack (G3) over the track.

A total of 10 juvenile fillies are entered for the seven-furlong test.

Wonder Wheel, a daughter of three-time leading sire Into Mischief, rallied from just off the pace to win her first career outing going away by 2 1/4 lengths. The Mark Casse-trained dark bay came back to lead wire-to-wire in the six-furlong Debutante, registering a commendable 89 Brisnet Speed rating, and the versatile youngster will add the services of John Velazquez in the Spinaway.

Naughty Gal graduated the second time out at Churchill Downs in early July, scoring by a widening 9 1/4-length margin, and the Into Mischief filly came back five weeks later to easily capture the Adirondack at 6 1/2 furlongs. Trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, Naughty Gal will receive a rider switch to Jose Ortiz.

Just Cindy, who improved to 2-for-2 with a 2 1/4-length win in the opening-day Schuylerville (G3) on July 14, merits respect for Eddie Kenneally. Luis Saez takes over the reins aboard the bay daughter of freshman sire Justify.

American Rockette, Kaling, and Leave No Trace have something going for them following convincing debut wins over maiden special weight foes at Saratoga. Miss Georgie, a daughter of freshman sire Girvin, invades for Lucy Gaudet off a sharp first-out win at Laurel Park. Aunt Shirley will ship in for Rodolphe Brisset after winning her unveiling at Ellis Parl.

Debutante runner-up and Adirondack third Sabra Tuff and Belmont maiden winner Apple Picker complete the field.