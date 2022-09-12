Seven seek Canadian classic glory in Prince of Wales

Prince of Wales S. — Fort Erie Race 10 (5:35 p.m. ET)

With Queen’s Plate-winning filly Moira aiming for targets in the U.S., the second leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, Tuesday’s C$400,000 Prince of Wales S. at Fort Erie, is up for grabs.

Although seven were entered in the 1 3/16-mile event, wagering is likely to center on three Queen’s Plate also-rans. Ironstone, who faded to fourth in the Plate after racing prominently, appears the horse to catch in the Prince of Wales. However, despite his consistency at getting a piece of the purse, the Mr Speaker colt has never won beyond 6 1/2 furlongs.

“I was really happy with the way he ran in the Plate,” trainer Willie Armata said. “It might have been a tad too far for him but going forward I think that the Prince of Wales will be a lot better for him because it’s a little bit shorter. I find that the speed carries a little bit more on the dirt than it does on the Tapeta track.”

Sir for Sure, the 7-5 morning line favorite for the Prince of Wales, upset the nine-furlong Plate Trial two back before finishing third in the Plate itself, nine lengths behind Moira. Trainer Mark Casse has won the Prince of Wales four times, most recently with the filly Wonder Gadot in 2018.

Duke of Love ran below par in both the Plate Trial and Queen’s Plate, finishing eighth in the latter. He can contend with a repeat of his form from the July 2 Marine (G3), in which he out-finished Ironstone for second by a neck.

Longer possibilities include the stakes-placed Fast Feet, who exits a couple allowance attempts on turf, and Hunt Master, a stakes-debut seventh in the Plate.