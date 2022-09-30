September 30, 2022

Spot Plays Oct. 1

September 30, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Idea Generation, 7-2
(3rd) Runabout, 9-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Ms Hayley, 5-1
(7th) Frank’s Honor, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Flat Lucky, 7-2
(3rd) Award Nominated, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Bob’s Vai, 3-1
(7th) Princessa Del Tigre, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Baby Blue, 3-1
(6th) Fly the W, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Fisherman Oscar, 6-1
(3rd) Wildwood Bye, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Dreaming of Audrey, 3-1
(5th) Congruent, 5-1
Remington Park (1st) Misty’s Fool, 7-2
(3rd) Secret Survivor, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Quintecents, 3-1
(7th) Lane Way, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Cheeky Pint, 3-1
(7th) Katchy Name, 3-1

