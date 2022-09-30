Spot Plays Oct. 1

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Idea Generation, 7-2
|(3rd) Runabout, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Ms Hayley, 5-1
|(7th) Frank’s Honor, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Flat Lucky, 7-2
|(3rd) Award Nominated, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Bob’s Vai, 3-1
|(7th) Princessa Del Tigre, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Baby Blue, 3-1
|(6th) Fly the W, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Fisherman Oscar, 6-1
|(3rd) Wildwood Bye, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Dreaming of Audrey, 3-1
|(5th) Congruent, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Misty’s Fool, 7-2
|(3rd) Secret Survivor, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Quintecents, 3-1
|(7th) Lane Way, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Cheeky Pint, 3-1
|(7th) Katchy Name, 3-1
