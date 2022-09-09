Spot Plays Sept. 10

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(5th) Elle’s Lil Diva, 9-2
|(7th) Twoko Bay, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Established, 3-1
|(3rd) Gregory’s Pride, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Congruent, 3-1
|(6th) Threes Over Deuces, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Brite Tan, 3-1
|(4th) Funky Grey, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Follow Q T R, 3-1
|(4th) Be the One, 4-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(1st) Route Runner, 7-2
|(2nd) Vintage Year, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Divine Romance, 4-1
|(5th) Leopardi, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Ballyhoo Prince, 5-1
|(5th) Lunar Ice, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Naughty Natalie, 7-2
|(4th) Mr Oklahoma City, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Fashionably Fab, 4-1
|(7th) First Empire, 7-2
