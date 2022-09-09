September 9, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 10

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (5th) Elle’s Lil Diva, 9-2
(7th) Twoko Bay, 4-1
Del Mar (2nd) Established, 3-1
(3rd) Gregory’s Pride, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Congruent, 3-1
(6th) Threes Over Deuces, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Brite Tan, 3-1
(4th) Funky Grey, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Follow  Q T R, 3-1
(4th) Be the One, 4-1
Kentucky Downs (1st) Route Runner, 7-2
(2nd) Vintage Year, 5-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Divine Romance, 4-1
(5th) Leopardi, 9-2
Pimlico (2nd) Ballyhoo Prince, 5-1
(5th) Lunar Ice, 7-2
Remington Park (3rd) Naughty Natalie, 7-2
(4th) Mr Oklahoma City, 4-1
Woodbine (5th) Fashionably Fab, 4-1
(7th) First Empire, 7-2

