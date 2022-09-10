September 10, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 11

September 10, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar   (3rd) Kid Azteca, 7-2
    (4th) Midnight’s Girl, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Nene Romano, 4-1
    (6th) Sue Ettas Ghost, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Golden Isle, 4-1
    (7th) Novgorod the Great, 4-1
Kentucky Downs   (1st) Just Say When, 3-1
    (3rd) Alwayz Late, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (2nd) Standup, 6-1
    (4th) Tall Girl, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Little Miss Cat, 5-1
    (3rd) Fuel the Bern, 5-1
Pimlico   (1st) Password Protected, 9-2
    (3rd) Otago, 7-2
Woodbine   (1st) Smart Coverage, 5-1
    (4th) Downy Boy, 3-1

