September 11, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 12

September 11, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Biggie, 6-1
    (5th) Lady Preach, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) My Maggie, 5-1
    (9th) Risky Woods, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (6th) Brentspence, 3-1
    (7th) Pumpitupjustice, 4-1
Mountaineer   (7th) Cates Swoosh, 8-1
    (8th) Heraclitus, 5-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Alta Fox, 9-2
    (9th) Tilsa, 8-1
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Apollo Bay, 3-1
    (9th) Big Luke, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Wrote in Stone, 3-1
    (8th) Bahamian Park, 5-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Hitch City, 9-2
    (4th) Venetian Dream, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs