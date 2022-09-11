Spot Plays Sept. 12

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Biggie, 6-1
|(5th) Lady Preach, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(6th) My Maggie, 5-1
|(9th) Risky Woods, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(6th) Brentspence, 3-1
|(7th) Pumpitupjustice, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(7th) Cates Swoosh, 8-1
|(8th) Heraclitus, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Alta Fox, 9-2
|(9th) Tilsa, 8-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Apollo Bay, 3-1
|(9th) Big Luke, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Wrote in Stone, 3-1
|(8th) Bahamian Park, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Hitch City, 9-2
|(4th) Venetian Dream, 5-1
