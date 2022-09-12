September 13, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 13

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (5th) G T Three Fifty, 3-1
    (8th) Enchanted Nile, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) Quaysadilla, 4-1
    (4th) Margarita Sunrise, 7-2
Fort Erie   (4th) Souper Flashy, 5-1
    (7th) Milwaukee Bay, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) Topping, 4-1
    (8th) Outstandingjustice, 5-1
Kentucky Downs   (2nd) Undisturbed, 6-1
    (7th) Bubble Rock, 5-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Sassy Justice, 6-1
    (7th) Two Bit Kid, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Hidden Cache, 3-1
    (5th) Tough Workout, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Runaway Breeze, 4-1
    (6th) Heat of the Night, 7-2
Thistledown   (4th) You Are Awesome, 3-1
    (8th) Little Bita Smoke, 4-1

