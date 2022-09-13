September 13, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 14

September 13, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (3rd) Brodytheaxman, 7-2
(5th) Thatshowsherolls, 6-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Imminent Threat, 9-2
(7th) Romeo’s Glory, 9-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Express Pharoah, 8-1
(4th) Storm Boarder, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Band of Roses, 5-1
(6th) Future Victory, 3-1
Kentucky Downs (1st) Sunroof, 6-1
(5th) Duke of Hazzard, 10-1
Mountaineer (1st) Show Me the Best, 4-1
(3rd) Lady Kim, 9-2
Parx (1st) Ronin Warrior, 3-1
(2nd) Jalebi Baby, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Boat’s a Rockin, 3-1
(3rd) Time to Two Step, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Working Overtime, 9-2
(6th) Detangler, 3-1
Remington Park (3rd) Catdaddy, 7-2
(6th) Ballerini, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Jilly from Jersey, 9-2
(4th) Kenzie’s Song, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs