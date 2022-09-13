Spot Plays Sept. 14

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(3rd) Brodytheaxman, 7-2
|(5th) Thatshowsherolls, 6-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Imminent Threat, 9-2
|(7th) Romeo’s Glory, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Express Pharoah, 8-1
|(4th) Storm Boarder, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Band of Roses, 5-1
|(6th) Future Victory, 3-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(1st) Sunroof, 6-1
|(5th) Duke of Hazzard, 10-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Show Me the Best, 4-1
|(3rd) Lady Kim, 9-2
|Parx
|(1st) Ronin Warrior, 3-1
|(2nd) Jalebi Baby, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Boat’s a Rockin, 3-1
|(3rd) Time to Two Step, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Working Overtime, 9-2
|(6th) Detangler, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Catdaddy, 7-2
|(6th) Ballerini, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Jilly from Jersey, 9-2
|(4th) Kenzie’s Song, 8-1
