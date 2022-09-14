September 14, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 15

September 14, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont at Aqueduct (4th) Grape Nuts Warrior, 3-1
(6th) Smokie Eyes, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Champagne Pegasus, 3-1
(4th) Hold the Spice, 8-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Guana Cay, 7-2
(6th) Free Drop Maddy, 4-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Speightster Red, 6-1
(5th) Green Screen Queen, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Happy Out, 7-2
(4th) Blueridge Mountain, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Mason Mania, 3-1
(3rd) Here Wego, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Goshen, 8-1
(5th) Not So Easy, 4-1
Remington Park (6th) Big Scott Daddy, 5-1
(7th) Reliant, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Naughty Prince, 7-2
(6th) Montauk Cove, 9-2
Woodbine (2nd) Tickle Her Toe, 3-1
(4th) Volata, 6-1

