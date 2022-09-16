September 16, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 17

September 16, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Aruba, 5-1
(4th) Lil Commisioner, 9-2
Canterbury (1st) Harmon Killer Brew, 9-2
(3rd) Alcazaba, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Edge of Glory, 4-1
(3rd) Nepotism, 3-1
Delaware Park (5th) Echo Foxtrot, 5-1
(7th) Boffo Kid, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Love of the Sport, 5-1
(7th) Chrome’s Best Copy, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Tamarindo, 3-1
(4th) Peach Nectar, 4-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Scratchy Apache, 7-2
(7th) Little Rachel, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Capture My Dreams, 9-2
(5th) Big Red Rocks, 6-1
Pimlico (1st) Middle Island, 6-1
(5th) Mister Mitch, 6-1
Remington Park (5th) Bendelene, 9-2
(6th) Rare Stripe, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Fortyfiveseventy, 7-2
(4th) Secretaryofthenile, 5-1

