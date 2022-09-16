Spot Plays Sept. 17

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Aruba, 5-1
|(4th) Lil Commisioner, 9-2
|Canterbury
|(1st) Harmon Killer Brew, 9-2
|(3rd) Alcazaba, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Edge of Glory, 4-1
|(3rd) Nepotism, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(5th) Echo Foxtrot, 5-1
|(7th) Boffo Kid, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(6th) Love of the Sport, 5-1
|(7th) Chrome’s Best Copy, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Tamarindo, 3-1
|(4th) Peach Nectar, 4-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Scratchy Apache, 7-2
|(7th) Little Rachel, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Capture My Dreams, 9-2
|(5th) Big Red Rocks, 6-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Middle Island, 6-1
|(5th) Mister Mitch, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(5th) Bendelene, 9-2
|(6th) Rare Stripe, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Fortyfiveseventy, 7-2
|(4th) Secretaryofthenile, 5-1
