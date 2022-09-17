Spot Plays Sept. 18

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont at Aqueduct
|(3rd) Sareeha, 6-1
|(4th) Maxim Moment, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Once Upon a Dream, 6-1
|(7th) Pretty Mischievous, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Magical Lady, 7-2
|(4th) Macho Chrome, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Winter’s Ghost, 3-1
|(7th) Journeytothemoon, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Fun Coupons, 7-2
|(3rd) Magnificent Ride, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Tenebris, 7-2
|(3rd) On the Couch, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Belle Breezing, 3-1
|(3rd) Loyalty Spirit, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Lady Mosler, 6-1
|(4th) Dashing Lou, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Lil’s Turn, 8-1
|(6th) Candy Street, 6-1
