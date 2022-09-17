September 17, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 18

September 17, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont at Aqueduct (3rd) Sareeha, 6-1
(4th) Maxim Moment, 3-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Once Upon a Dream, 6-1
(7th) Pretty Mischievous, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Magical Lady, 7-2
(4th) Macho Chrome, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Winter’s Ghost, 3-1
(7th) Journeytothemoon, 6-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Fun Coupons, 7-2
(3rd) Magnificent Ride, 7-2
Monmouth Park (2nd) Tenebris, 7-2
(3rd) On the Couch, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Belle Breezing, 3-1
(3rd) Loyalty Spirit, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Lady Mosler, 6-1
(4th) Dashing Lou, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Lil’s Turn, 8-1
(6th) Candy Street, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs