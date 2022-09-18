September 18, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (1st) Inouaintalkintome, 5-1
    (7th) Sabreen, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Mi Estrella, 7-2
    (7th) Chione, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) S S Energy, 4-1
    (4th) Lilly Chrome, 9-2
Parx Racing   (1st) Deckology, 9-2
    (8th) Elusive Ryder, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Apollo Bay, 4-1
    (11th) Makabim, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) Harlan Estate, 9-2
    (7th) Viski Jones, 9-2
Thistledown   (7th) Imtheprince, 9-2
    (8th) Country Club Bobby, 4-1

