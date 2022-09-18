Spot Plays Sept. 19

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Inouaintalkintome, 5-1
|(7th) Sabreen, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Mi Estrella, 7-2
|(7th) Chione, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) S S Energy, 4-1
|(4th) Lilly Chrome, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Deckology, 9-2
|(8th) Elusive Ryder, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Apollo Bay, 4-1
|(11th) Makabim, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(6th) Harlan Estate, 9-2
|(7th) Viski Jones, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(7th) Imtheprince, 9-2
|(8th) Country Club Bobby, 4-1
