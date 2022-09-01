September 1, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 2

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Murry Spur, 3-1
(5th) Barbarino, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Amelia’s Dream, 3-1
(5th) Livana, 7-2
Del Mar (5th) Keepmeinthe Moment, 6-1
(6th) See Through It, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Karnak, 4-1
(5th) Style, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Gentleman’s Secret, 4-1
(3rd) Dr Wysong, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Solair, 3-1
(3rd) Jan’s Girl, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) One of the Ones, 3-1
(5th) Gold Watch, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Lacco Ameno, 10-1
(3rd) Ms Big Spring, 5-1
Remington Park (1st) Sweet Bay, 3-1
(4th) C C the Bartender, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) My Sweet Summer, 7-2
(5th) Eylara, 7-2
Timonium (2nd) Other Things Equal, 7-2
(3rd) Bosserati, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Glorious Tribute, 6-1
(6th) Veloce, 3-1

