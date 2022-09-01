Spot Plays Sept. 2

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(2nd) Murry Spur, 3-1
|(5th) Barbarino, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Amelia’s Dream, 3-1
|(5th) Livana, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(5th) Keepmeinthe Moment, 6-1
|(6th) See Through It, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Karnak, 4-1
|(5th) Style, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Gentleman’s Secret, 4-1
|(3rd) Dr Wysong, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Solair, 3-1
|(3rd) Jan’s Girl, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) One of the Ones, 3-1
|(5th) Gold Watch, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Lacco Ameno, 10-1
|(3rd) Ms Big Spring, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Sweet Bay, 3-1
|(4th) C C the Bartender, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) My Sweet Summer, 7-2
|(5th) Eylara, 7-2
|Timonium
|(2nd) Other Things Equal, 7-2
|(3rd) Bosserati, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Glorious Tribute, 6-1
|(6th) Veloce, 3-1
