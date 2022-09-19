Spot Plays Sept. 20

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Reckless L J, 3-1
|(2nd) Floyd G, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Saratoga Kisses, 6-1
|(7th) Panama Paul, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Chrome’s Right, 10-1
|(7th) Foxy Boxy, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Kingston Time, 5-1
|(8th) Captain Anne, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Princess Sophie, 3-1
|(4th) Samaronti, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Papi Bello, 7-2
|(8th) C the King, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Publicist, 3-1
|(3rd) Professional, 6-1
