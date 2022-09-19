September 19, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Reckless L J, 3-1
    (2nd) Floyd G, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Saratoga Kisses, 6-1
    (7th) Panama Paul, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Chrome’s Right, 10-1
    (7th) Foxy Boxy, 6-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Kingston Time, 5-1
    (8th) Captain Anne, 8-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Princess Sophie, 3-1
    (4th) Samaronti, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Papi Bello, 7-2
    (8th) C the King, 8-1
Thistledown   (1st) Publicist, 3-1
    (3rd) Professional, 6-1

