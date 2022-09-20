Spot Plays Sept. 21

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(4th) Redhot Katie, 9-2
|(5th) Scooby Drew, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Miss Casey, 3-1
|(3rd) Righteous Man, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Improbable Story, 8-1
|(5th) Big Bad Diva, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Lunar Rocket, 7-2
|(6th) All About Me, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Ingersoll, 7-2
|(2nd) Living Good, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Mr. Magico, 4-1
|(2nd) Mon Paradis, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Roadtriptonowhere, 4-1
|(4th) Congrats Answer, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Strong Gem, 3-1
|(3rd) Nitro Time, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Bramble Beach, 7-2
|(6th) Great Blake, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Charlie T, 6-1
|(4th) Just Rosie, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) What’s So Funny, 3-1
|(6th) Mas Chikilin, 3-1
