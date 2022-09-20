September 20, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 21

September 20, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (4th) Redhot Katie, 9-2
(5th) Scooby Drew, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Miss Casey, 3-1
(3rd) Righteous Man, 6-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Improbable Story, 8-1
(5th) Big Bad Diva, 7-2
Delaware Park (4th) Lunar Rocket, 7-2
(6th) All About Me, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Ingersoll, 7-2
(2nd) Living Good, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Mr. Magico, 4-1
(2nd) Mon Paradis, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Roadtriptonowhere, 4-1
(4th) Congrats Answer, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Strong Gem, 3-1
(3rd) Nitro Time, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Bramble Beach, 7-2
(6th) Great Blake, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Charlie T, 6-1
(4th) Just Rosie, 8-1
Thistledown (3rd) What’s So Funny, 3-1
(6th) Mas Chikilin, 3-1

