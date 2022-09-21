September 21, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 22

September 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Fourway Stop, 9-2
    (7th) Except Temptation, 8-1
Belterra Park   (2nd) Emperor’s Gold, 6-1
    (4th) Talk Radio, 7-2
Charles Town   (3rd) Real Appeal, 6-1
    (8th) Supersnake, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Mount Kisco, 9-2
    (7th) Badgeball, 9-2
Delaware Park   (2nd) Pettigo Girl, 6-1
    (8th) Always Talking, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Color Field, 3-1
    (8th) Polar Wind, 7-2
Los Alamitos   (1st) Baby Gronk, 4-1
    (7th) Brittle and Yoo, 4-1
Penn National   (4th) Pepe Tono, 4-1
    (8th) Grey Quest, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) Hideki, 3-1
    (7th) Yogurt, 7-2
Remington Park   (3rd) Hunter’s Legacy, 3-1
    (7th) D Town Baby, 5-1
Thistledown   (1st) Whoville, 3-1
    (6th) Serve Revenge Cold, 5-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Helluva Holiday, 4-1
    (8th) T’pring, 4-1

