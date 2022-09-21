Spot Plays Sept. 22

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Fourway Stop, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Except Temptation,
8-1
|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Emperor’s Gold, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Talk Radio, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Real Appeal, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Supersnake, 8-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Mount Kisco, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Badgeball, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(2nd) Pettigo Girl, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Always Talking, 4-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(1st) Color Field, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Polar Wind, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|
|(1st) Baby Gronk, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Brittle and Yoo, 4-1
|Penn National
|
|(4th) Pepe Tono, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Grey Quest, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(6th) Hideki, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Yogurt, 7-2
|Remington Park
|
|(3rd) Hunter’s Legacy, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) D Town Baby, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Whoville, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Serve Revenge Cold,
5-1
|Woodbine
|
|(3rd) Helluva Holiday, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) T’pring, 4-1
