Spot Plays Sept. 23

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont at Aqueduct
|(2nd) Sweet as Sugar, 7-2
|(6th) Disarmed, 7-2
|Belterra
|(3rd) Serendipitous, 4-1,
|(5th) Bajan Rum, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Eisele, 7-2
|(4th) Afleet Penguin, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Jake Rocks, 3-1
|(4th) Credit Committee, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Escape Fund, 7-2
|(3rd) Star Shopping, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Known, 4-1
|(7th) Miss Carousel, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Holiday Princess, 4-1
|(2nd) California Gigi, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Forward Curve, 9-2
|(5th) Sierra Hotel, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Monologue, 5-1
|(4th) Disc Jockey, 7-2
|Meadowlands
|(1st) Whatchamacall, 3-1
|(4th) Super Wicked Charm, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Chewy Chewy Good, 7-2
|(2nd) Railmaster, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(4th) Ernie Banker, 10-1
|(7th) Ize Sharpie, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Striking Heir, 5-1
|(5th) War Giant, 5-1
