September 22, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 23

September 22, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont at Aqueduct (2nd) Sweet as Sugar, 7-2
(6th) Disarmed, 7-2
Belterra (3rd) Serendipitous, 4-1, 
(5th) Bajan Rum, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Eisele, 7-2
(4th) Afleet Penguin, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Jake Rocks, 3-1
(4th) Credit Committee, 6-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Escape Fund, 7-2
(3rd) Star Shopping, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Known, 4-1
(7th) Miss Carousel, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Holiday Princess, 4-1
(2nd) California Gigi, 4-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Forward Curve, 9-2
(5th) Sierra Hotel, 7-2
Los Alamitos (3rd) Monologue, 5-1
(4th) Disc Jockey, 7-2
Meadowlands (1st) Whatchamacall, 3-1
(4th) Super Wicked Charm, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Chewy Chewy Good, 7-2
(2nd) Railmaster, 3-1
Remington Park (4th) Ernie Banker, 10-1
(7th) Ize Sharpie, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Striking Heir, 5-1
(5th) War Giant, 5-1

