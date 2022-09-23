Spot Plays Sept. 24

|Aqueduct
|
|(4th) Supersonic, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Cross Border, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(4th) Perkeo, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Showtime Cat, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|
|(5th) Papa Rocket, 4-1
|
|
|(11th) Through the Cracks,
6-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(1st) Sette Stelle, 8-1
|
|
|(2nd) Mystic Link, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Boss of Themoss, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Mr Botanicals, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Krazykatkousin, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Lure Him In, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(3rd) April’s Gem, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) Mister Charming, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(4th) Vegan, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Smoothwater Linda,
7-2
|Meadowlands
|
|(2nd) Princess Blakely, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) Drum and Drummer, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(3rd) Malibu Star, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Uncle Ernie, 8-1
|Pimlico
|
|(1st) Ripken, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) English Tavern, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(6th) American Joey, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Luckyhotstuff, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Runway Run Away, 9-2
|
|
|(3rd) Derby Quest, 5-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) No Whammie, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Rifling, 4-1
Leave a Reply