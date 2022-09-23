September 24, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 24

September 23, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Supersonic, 7-2
    (10th) Cross Border, 9-2
Charles Town   (4th) Perkeo, 8-1
    (6th) Showtime Cat, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (5th) Papa Rocket, 4-1
    (11th) Through the Cracks, 6-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Sette Stelle, 8-1
    (2nd) Mystic Link, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Boss of Themoss, 3-1
    (8th) Mr Botanicals, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Krazykatkousin, 9-2
    (6th) Lure Him In, 3-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) April’s Gem, 9-2
    (4th) Mister Charming, 6-1
Los Alamitos   (4th) Vegan, 3-1
    (5th) Smoothwater Linda, 7-2
Meadowlands   (2nd) Princess Blakely, 4-1
    (3rd) Drum and Drummer, 4-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Malibu Star, 6-1
    (9th) Uncle Ernie, 8-1
Pimlico   (1st) Ripken, 9-2
    (5th) English Tavern, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (6th) American Joey, 3-1
    (9th) Luckyhotstuff, 3-1
Remington Park   (1st) Runway Run Away, 9-2
    (3rd) Derby Quest, 5-1
Woodbine   (2nd) No Whammie, 6-1
    (7th) Rifling, 4-1

