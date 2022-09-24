September 24, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 25

September 24, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) My Lips Are Sealed, 9-2
    (5th) Ouster, 6-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) King’s Mischief, 7-2
    (7th) Gut Feeling, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Code Ribbon, 9-2
    (9th) Blazing Jamie, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Starship Nala, 5-1
    (5th) Street Facts, 9-2
Hawthorne   (4th) P H Factor, 7-2
    (6th) Jim and Jim, 6-1
Los Alamitos   (5th) Grazen Sun, 5-1
    (8th) Chris Fix, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Shared Mischief, 6-1
    (6th) Sugar Britches, 5-1
Pimlico   (3rd) Trash Talkin Larry, 6-1
    (11th) Shelly Island, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (8th) Confetti Betty, 4-1
    (11th) Conative, 7-2
Remington Park   (1st) Dutch Treat, 5-1
    (3rd) Big Money Machine, 9-2
Woodbine   (4th) Same Again Doc, 7-2
    (9th) Cruden Bay, 6-1

