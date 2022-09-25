Spot Plays Sept. 26

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Smooth Tales, 6-1
|(2nd) Juggler, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Lead Performer, 4-1
|(7th) Most Empressive, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Egg Nog, 5-1
|(5th) Auger, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Gushing Oil, 7-2
|(3rd) Jean Valjean, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Princess Trina, 7-2
|(8th) Secret Blarney, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(6th) Resist the Devil, 7-2
|(7th) Starship Belmont, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Good Music, 3-1
|(7th) Boot Legger, 7-2
