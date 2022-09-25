September 25, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 26

September 25, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (1st) Smooth Tales, 6-1
    (2nd) Juggler, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Lead Performer, 4-1
    (7th) Most Empressive, 7-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Egg Nog, 5-1
    (5th) Auger, 3-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Gushing Oil, 7-2
    (3rd) Jean Valjean, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Princess Trina, 7-2
    (8th) Secret Blarney, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) Resist the Devil, 7-2
    (7th) Starship Belmont, 6-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Good Music, 3-1
    (7th) Boot Legger, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs