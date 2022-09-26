Spot Plays Sept. 27

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Barefoot Beach, 3-1
|(5th) Miss Marple, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Marshal Dillon, 7-2
|(8th) Little G T, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Unpredictable Bay, 8-1
|(5th) Thatshowherolls, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Qualify, 6-1
|(4th) In Search Of, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Wheresthepassion, 5-1
|(8th) Classy Miss, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Colonel Poppy, 7-2
|(6th) Watchoutforweaver, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Reno Touch, 3-1
|(5th) Beer Chaser, 6-1
