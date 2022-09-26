September 26, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 27

September 26, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Barefoot Beach, 3-1
    (5th) Miss Marple, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Marshal Dillon, 7-2
    (8th) Little G T, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Unpredictable Bay, 8-1
    (5th) Thatshowherolls, 5-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Qualify, 6-1
    (4th) In Search Of, 9-2
Parx Racing   (4th) Wheresthepassion, 5-1
    (8th) Classy Miss, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Colonel Poppy, 7-2
    (6th) Watchoutforweaver, 6-1
Thistledown   (1st) Reno Touch, 3-1
    (5th) Beer Chaser, 6-1

