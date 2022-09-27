September 27, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 28

September 27, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Lute’s Angel, 4-1
    (7th) That’s the Way, 3-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Handsome Joanie, 4-1
    (4th) Ny Beth Getsitdone, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Out Work’n, 10-1
    (7th) Camp Akeela, 7-2
Delaware Park   (1st) Arrogante, 8-1
    (2nd) Wicked Jane, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (4th) Invaluable Will, 7-2
    (8th) Chapel Road, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Frills, 3-1
    (9th) Turbo Six O, 4-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Yankee Go Home, 9-2
    (7th) Kitchi, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Kith, 3-1
    (5th) Imagine This, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) C C’s Kitten, 3-1
    (7th) Quarterflash, 7-2
Remington Park   (5th) Samurai Cause, 7-2
    (6th) Classic Dr Al, 6-1
Thistledown   (1st) Proper Etiquette, 5-1
    (3rd) Powerful Phil, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs