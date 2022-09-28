Spot Plays Sept. 29

|Aqueduct
|
|(6th) Fouette, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Uncle Marty, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|
|(7th) Sea Lane, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Sister’s Ghost, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Angela’s Romeo, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Internet of Things,
8-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Fantail, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Accident, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(4th) Omaha Red, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Miss Delicious, 8-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(3rd) Killer Hotrod, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Back Beat, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Long Monday, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Lady Phyllis, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(2nd) Odd Gal, 7-2
|
|
|(3rd) Kick Out the Jams,
4-1
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) Sweet Baker, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Weird Year, 4-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Lazarus Project, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) In Troubled Waters,
8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) Shes the North, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Endorphin Rush, 10-1
Leave a Reply