Spot Plays Sept. 29

BRIS Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (6th) Fouette, 4-1
    (9th) Uncle Marty, 7-2
Belterra Park   (7th) Sea Lane, 9-2
    (8th) Sister’s Ghost, 4-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Angela’s Romeo, 7-2
    (6th) Internet of Things, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Fantail, 3-1
    (6th) Accident, 8-1
Delaware Park   (4th) Omaha Red, 10-1
    (5th) Miss Delicious, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Killer Hotrod, 7-2
    (4th) Back Beat, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Long Monday, 7-2
    (7th) Lady Phyllis, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Odd Gal, 7-2
    (3rd) Kick Out the Jams, 4-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Sweet Baker, 8-1
    (7th) Weird Year, 4-1
Thistledown   (1st) Lazarus Project, 3-1
    (5th) In Troubled Waters, 8-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Shes the North, 7-2
    (6th) Endorphin Rush, 10-1

