Spot Plays Sept. 3

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(1st) Miss Mac Mac, 3-1
|(3rd) Bugler, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) U. S. Danger, 4-1
|(3rd) Cholly, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(5th) Out of Towner, 7-2
|(7th) Crabs N Beer, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Princess Del Tigre, 5-1
|(7th) Amaaza, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Starlite Walker, 3-1
|(7th) Beast Market, 7-2
|Kentucky Downs
|(3rd) Policy Option, 5-1
|(4th) Gaslight Dancer, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Uncle Water Flow, 3-1
|(7th) Superr Ron, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Waterworks, 4-1
|(2nd) Brotherly Love, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) General Jim, 3-1
|(5th) King Moonracer, 8-1
|Timonium
|(4th) Lady Mosler, 4-1
|(6th Royal Thunder, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Dance with Destiny, 3-1
|(7th) Curlin Candy, 9-2
