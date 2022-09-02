September 2, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 3

September 2, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Miss Mac Mac, 3-1
(3rd) Bugler, 4-1
Del Mar (2nd) U. S. Danger, 4-1
(3rd) Cholly, 4-1
Delaware Park (5th) Out of Towner, 7-2
(7th) Crabs N Beer, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Princess Del Tigre, 5-1
(7th) Amaaza, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Starlite Walker, 3-1
(7th) Beast Market, 7-2
Kentucky Downs (3rd) Policy Option, 5-1
(4th) Gaslight Dancer, 8-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Uncle Water Flow, 3-1
(7th) Superr Ron, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Waterworks, 4-1
(2nd) Brotherly Love, 4-1
Saratoga (1st) General Jim, 3-1
(5th) King Moonracer, 8-1
Timonium (4th) Lady Mosler, 4-1
(6th Royal Thunder, 6-1
Woodbine (5th) Dance with Destiny, 3-1
(7th) Curlin Candy, 9-2

