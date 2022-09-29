Spot Plays Sept. 30

For Friday
|Aqueduct
|(1st) North Pole, 3-1
|(2nd) The Important One, 6-1
|Belterra
|(2nd) Fiona, 9-2
|(3rd) Enchanting Lucille, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Revolutionary Road, 4-1
|(4th) Playboy Roy, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Candy Kick, 3-1
|(4th) Louella Street, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Mr Fantasy, 3-1
|(2nd) Cherokee Party, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Jaycee, 3-1
|(3rd) Lady Pacific, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) King Sparrow, 4-1
|(3rd) Cloud Storage, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Campaign Spy, 7-2
|(3rd) Rock the Birdhouse, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Chrome Dixie, 4-1
|(3rd) The Last Scip, 3-1
|Meadowlands
|(1st) Super Ron, 4-1
|(2nd) Optic Way, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(5th) Kentucky Bourbon, 3-1
|(6th) Stellaczar, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Butkus, 4-1
|(6th) Starship Sky, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Free Shipping, 7-2
|(3rd) War Giant, 6-1
