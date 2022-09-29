September 29, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 30

September 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) North Pole, 3-1
(2nd) The Important One, 6-1
Belterra (2nd) Fiona, 9-2
(3rd) Enchanting Lucille, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Revolutionary Road, 4-1
(4th) Playboy Roy, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Candy Kick, 3-1
(4th) Louella Street, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Mr Fantasy, 3-1
(2nd) Cherokee Party, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Jaycee, 3-1
(3rd) Lady Pacific, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) King Sparrow, 4-1
(3rd) Cloud Storage, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Campaign Spy, 7-2
(3rd) Rock the Birdhouse, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Chrome Dixie, 4-1
(3rd) The Last Scip, 3-1
Meadowlands (1st) Super Ron, 4-1
(2nd) Optic Way, 7-2
Remington Park (5th) Kentucky Bourbon, 3-1
(6th) Stellaczar, 6-1
Santa Anita (4th) Butkus, 4-1
(6th) Starship Sky, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Free Shipping, 7-2
(3rd) War Giant, 6-1

