September 4, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 4

September 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar (3rd) Rhino, 7-2
(4th) Invincibella, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Matt’s Monster, 5-1
(6th) Meet the Sheriff, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Vandalia, 3-1
(5th) Examiner, 4-1
Kentucky Downs (1st) Don’task Don’ttell, 9-2
(2nd) Red Route One, 7-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Dubrovnik, 3-1
(4th) Bird Ruler, 3-1
Saratoga (3rd) Charge Account, 3-1
(4th) Critical Threat, 9-2
Timonium (3rd) Untouched Elegance, 5-1
(7th) Read the Spec, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Nonno’s Little Boy, 3-1
(2nd) Venenosa, 3-1

