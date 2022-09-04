September 4, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 5

BRIS Spot Plays

For Labor Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Colonial Downs   (4th) C J’s Cat Five, 6-1
    (7th) Chess’s Dream, 7-2
Del Mar   (1st) Crowning Gold, 8-1
    (10th) Anmer Hall, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Puzzle, 6-1
    (7th) Six Percent, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Lil Miracle Man, 5-1
    (7th) I’mgonnabesomebody, 6-1
Kentucky Downs (1st) Don’task Don’ttell, 9-2
    (2nd) Red Route One, 7-2
Monmouth Park   (4th) B B’s Busted, 6-1
    (9th) Good Governance, 3-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Content, 12-1
    (4th) Gallipolis, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Two Color Map, 7-2
    (8th) Uncle Ernie, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (6th) Rednecker, 3-1
    (8th) Stonecold Stunner, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Makes Good Sense, 7-2
    (8th) Unflappable Max, 12-1
Saratoga   (4th) Smokin’ Hot Kitty, 6-1
    (12th) Sue Ellen Mishkin, 6-1
Thistledown   (6th) A Prayer for Kids, 3-1
    (8th) Continuation, 7-2
Timonium   (3rd) Gerrys Gem, 5-1
    (4th) I Know, 10-1
Woodbine   (3rd) My Girl Sky, 7-2
    (8th) Arriviste, 10-1

