Spot Plays Sept. 5

For Labor Day Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Colonial Downs
|(4th) C J’s Cat Five, 6-1
|(7th) Chess’s Dream, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Crowning Gold, 8-1
|(10th) Anmer Hall, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(6th) Puzzle, 6-1
|(7th) Six Percent, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Lil Miracle Man, 5-1
|(7th) I’mgonnabesomebody, 6-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(1st) Don’task Don’ttell, 9-2
|(2nd) Red Route One, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) B B’s Busted, 6-1
|(9th) Good Governance, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Content, 12-1
|(4th) Gallipolis, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Two Color Map, 7-2
|(8th) Uncle Ernie, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Rednecker, 3-1
|(8th) Stonecold Stunner, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Makes Good Sense, 7-2
|(8th) Unflappable Max, 12-1
|Saratoga
|(4th) Smokin’ Hot Kitty, 6-1
|(12th) Sue Ellen Mishkin, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) A Prayer for Kids, 3-1
|(8th) Continuation, 7-2
|Timonium
|(3rd) Gerrys Gem, 5-1
|(4th) I Know, 10-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) My Girl Sky, 7-2
|(8th) Arriviste, 10-1
