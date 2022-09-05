September 5, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 6

September 5, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Robust, 7-2
    (2nd) Redhot Katie, 7-2
Colonial Downs   (4th) Jilted Bride, 7-2
    (7th) Nobody Listens, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Dr Blarney, 7-2
    (6th) Miss Gold Medalist, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Smarty Alex, 4-1
    (7th) Savedbestforlast, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Trigz Too, 6-1
    (3rd) Mysterious Virus, 7-2
Parx Racing   (3rd) Shackle Cat, 9-2
    (5th) Towson, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Deceitful Anthony, 5-1
    (7th) Shoot Your Cuffs, 10-1
Thistledown   (1st) Voodooism, 3-1
    (6th) Silver G T O, 3-1

