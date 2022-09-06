September 6, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 7

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Cacahuete, 7-2
(3rd) Mr. Biffle, 5-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Shes Got the Power, 3-1
(4th) Shabam, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Tyry Tyrannosaurus, 3-1
(6th) S S Spartan Energy, 8-1
Colonial Downs (2nd) Theolovesawinner, 9-2
(5th) Box N Score, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Angelofcanterbury, 4-1
(3rd) Proud Civilian, 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Molcajete, 9-2
(6th) Purple Malinda, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Cee Minus, 7-2
(4th) Endless Sunset, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Cheeky Chaps, 9-2
(3rd) Tiltingatwindmills, 7-2
Parx (1st) Phancy Philly, 3-1
(2nd) Ego Man, 6-1
Penn National (1st) She Broke My Heart, 7-2
(4th) Trending Up, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Geared Up, 7-2
(5th) Dial Me Again, 7-2
Remington (1st) Warrior Gray, 3-1
(2nd) Cashmere Dancer, 8-1
Thistledown (1st) Cool Iris, 3-1
(4th) Iamgoingtoshine, 3-1

