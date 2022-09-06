Spot Plays Sept. 7

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(2nd) Cacahuete, 7-2
|(3rd) Mr. Biffle, 5-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Shes Got the Power, 3-1
|(4th) Shabam, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Tyry Tyrannosaurus, 3-1
|(6th) S S Spartan Energy, 8-1
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Theolovesawinner, 9-2
|(5th) Box N Score, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Angelofcanterbury, 4-1
|(3rd) Proud Civilian, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Molcajete, 9-2
|(6th) Purple Malinda, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Cee Minus, 7-2
|(4th) Endless Sunset, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Cheeky Chaps, 9-2
|(3rd) Tiltingatwindmills, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Phancy Philly, 3-1
|(2nd) Ego Man, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) She Broke My Heart, 7-2
|(4th) Trending Up, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Geared Up, 7-2
|(5th) Dial Me Again, 7-2
|Remington
|(1st) Warrior Gray, 3-1
|(2nd) Cashmere Dancer, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Cool Iris, 3-1
|(4th) Iamgoingtoshine, 3-1
