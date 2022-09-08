September 8, 2022

Spot Plays Sept. 9

September 8, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra   (4th) Docs Seven, 7-2
    (6th) Hagemeister Park, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) She Figures, 7-2
    (5th) Pete the Beast, 3-1
Del Mar   (3rd) Smokin Cheena, 4-1
    (4th) Rijeka, 3-1
Delaware Park   (5th) Claire’s Darling, 3-1
    (7th) Sovereign Change, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Stolen Vote, 4-1
    (5th) Truly a Mess, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Smooth Motion, 4-1
    (5th) Dreaming in Style, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Wildcard Prado, 4-1
    (7th) Catcha Later Mo, 9-2
Penn National   (1st) Cuenca, 6-1
    (2nd) Zanno, 9-2
Pimlico   (2nd) Scintillio, 9-2
    (3rd) Nuwanda, 6-1
Remington Park   (1st) Hit’em Up, 4-1
    (2nd) Put a Bow On It, 3-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Veery, 9-2
    (4th) P. S. Rising Star, 6-1

