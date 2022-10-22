Andi’amu shines in International Gold Cup; Down Royal, Bodes Well win undercard stakes

A stakes-packed Saturday afternoon of racing over fences at Great Meadow reached its pinnacle when 12-year-old veteran Andi’amu cruised to a decisive victory in the $75,000 International Gold Cup Timber S.

Runner-up in the 2019 edition of the 3 1/2-mile turf test over timbers, Andi’amu left no doubt about his superiority in the 2022 edition. Favored at even-money under jockey Freddie Procter, the Leslie Young trainee dashed straight to the front and never looked back, leading by as many as 19 lengths before staying on to beat the late-running Cracker Factory by 9 3/4 lengths.

Anid’amu completed the International Gold Cup in 7:06.60, the third-fastest clocking since 2000. Cracker Factory pulled 6 1/4 lengths clear of Flaming Sword, followed by Withoutmoreado. Master Seville failed to finish and walked off the course.

Owned by Ballybristol Farm, Andi’amu has compiled four wins from seven starts at Great Meadow, including victories in the 2019 and 2022 editions of the Virginia Gold Cup. All told, the bay gelding has won 14 of 45 starts, good for earnings of $502,900.

Earlier in the afternoon, the eight-year-old mare Down Royal enhanced her strong 2022 resume with a victory in the $75,000 David L. (Zeke) Ferguson Memorial Hurdle H. (G2) racing 2 1/8 miles over hurdles.

Down Royal won the A. P. Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase S. (G1) during the summer at Saratoga, but subsequently faltered to sixth place in the Jonathan Sheppard H. (G1). She wasn’t favored to win the Ferguson Memorial despite being the only Grade 1 winner in the four-horse field, but wound up rallying from last place to defeat top betting choice Going Country by 3 1/2 lengths in 4:02.60.

City Dreamer and Soviet Pimpernel completed the order of finish. Bernard Dalton rode the winner on behalf of Kate Dalton, who trains Down Royal for owner Joseph F. Fowler Jr.

Another highlight of the afternoon was the $30,000 Steeplethon S., a three-mile timber test in which four runners faced the starter. After the first mile, it was Bodes Well leading the way over Duc de Meran, Nathanielhawthorne, and Real Good Man, and the positions never changed at any call thereafter. In the sprint to the finish line, Bodes Well held on to beat Duc de Meran by half a length, with a 17 1/2-length gap back to the others.

Under the guidance of accomplished Great Meadow jockey Thomas Garner, Bodes Well competed the distance in 5:51.00, not far off the course record of 5:46.80 set in 2007. Now victorious in three of his four starts at Great Meadow, Bodes Well is developing into a formidable competitor over timbers. The Leslie Young trainee is only seven years old (still young for a jumps racer) and has the appearance of a future International Gold Cup competitor.