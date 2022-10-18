Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 10-16

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Flat Out Flying
|6G
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 10/14
|97
|Windcracker
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/12
|91
|Golden Decision
|8R
|1 1/16m (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|85
|Greyzer
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/12
|85
|Focus
|3F
|1m (my)
|DEL 10/14
|80
|Liam’s Blue Moon
|3G
|1m (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|80
|Expect to Be Ready
|4F
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 10/14
|78
|Pettigo Girl
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/12
|76
|Look Out Lambo
|4G
|1m (gd)
|DEL 10/13
|73
|Call On Clara
|6M
|1m 70y (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|71
|Grand Player
|3C
|1 1/16m (my)
|DEL 10/13
|71
|Ice Bar
|3G
|1m 70y (my)
|DEL 10/13
|71
|Raise Your Game
|3F
|1m (my)
|DEL 10/14
|69
|Liscolvin
|3F
|5 1/2f (my)
|DEL 10/14
|98
|Bailey
|4G
|6f (my)
|DEL 10/14
|89
|Pogi
|4G
|5 1/2f (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|89
|Golden Avieator
|3G
|5 1/2f (my)
|DEL 10/13
|86
|Wedontbelieveher
|5M
|5 1/2f (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|82
|Soupster
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/12
|81
|Escape Fund
|5M
|6f (my)
|DEL 10/13
|80
|Slippy
|6G
|6f (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|80
|Kirby
|4F
|6f (my)
|DEL 10/14
|77
|Mo Wine Please
|3G
|6f (gd)
|DEL 10/13
|75
|Woods Hole
|3F
|6f (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|73
|Marquet Malice
|3G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|DEL 10/12
|74
|Dissolute
|2F
|5f (gd)
|DEL 10/13
|91
|Tuskegee Airmen
|2C
|1m (gd)
|DEL 10/15
|90
|Alma Rosa
|2F
|1m (my)
|DEL 10/14
|87
|Wildhunch
|2C
|5 1/2f (gd)
|DEL 10/13
|87
|Fancee Grace C
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/12
|74
|Fine Aleigh
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/12
|68
