October 18, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 10-16

October 18, 2022 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/10-10/16) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Flat Out Flying 6G 1m 70y (my) DEL 10/14 97
Windcracker 4G 1m (ft) DEL 10/12 91
Golden Decision 8R 1 1/16m (gd) DEL 10/15 85
Greyzer 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/12 85
Focus 3F 1m (my) DEL 10/14 80
Liam’s Blue Moon 3G 1m (gd) DEL 10/15 80
Expect to Be Ready 4F 1m 70y (my) DEL 10/14 78
Pettigo Girl 4F 1m (ft) DEL 10/12 76
Look Out Lambo 4G 1m (gd) DEL 10/13 73
Call On Clara 6M 1m 70y (gd) DEL 10/15 71
Grand Player 3C 1 1/16m (my) DEL 10/13 71
Ice Bar 3G 1m 70y (my) DEL 10/13 71
Raise Your Game 3F 1m (my) DEL 10/14 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/10-10/16) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Liscolvin 3F 5 1/2f (my) DEL 10/14 98
Bailey 4G 6f (my) DEL 10/14 89
Pogi 4G 5 1/2f (gd) DEL 10/15 89
Golden Avieator 3G 5 1/2f (my) DEL 10/13 86
Wedontbelieveher 5M 5 1/2f (gd) DEL 10/15 82
Soupster 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/12 81
Escape Fund 5M 6f (my) DEL 10/13 80
Slippy 6G 6f (gd) DEL 10/15 80
Kirby 4F 6f (my) DEL 10/14 77
Mo Wine Please 3G 6f (gd) DEL 10/13 75
Woods Hole 3F 6f (gd) DEL 10/15 73
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/10-10/16) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Marquet Malice 3G 1 1/16m (gd) DEL 10/12 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/10-10/16) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Dissolute 2F 5f (gd) DEL 10/13 91
Tuskegee Airmen 2C 1m (gd) DEL 10/15 90
Alma Rosa 2F 1m (my) DEL 10/14 87
Wildhunch 2C 5 1/2f (gd) DEL 10/13 87
Fancee Grace C 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/12 74
Fine Aleigh 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/12 68

