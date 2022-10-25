Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 17-23

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Bumperdoo
|6G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|87
|My Man Vito
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|86
|Mystery Mo
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|83
|Willy Mc
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|77
|Beautiful Tiz
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|75
|Im Your Papi
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|75
|It’s Fate
|7G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|75
|Illustrious
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|73
|School of Thought
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Little Vic
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|97
|Juror Number Four
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|91
|Arrogant Lady
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|87
|Inside Risk
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|87
|Magical Mousse
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|87
|R Averie Lynn
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|86
|Ima Pharoah
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|85
|Thistlefield
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|85
|Reiterate
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|81
|Sainthoodforbrian
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|77
|Charlotte Webley
|5M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|73
|Fall Campaign
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|68
|Green Screen Queen
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|66
|Gregoria’s Bay
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|66
|Masterful One
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|58
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Bright Forecast
|2C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|87
|Blowthruyelowlites
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|81
|Coal Mine
|2F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/19
|79
|A. P. Hopper
|2G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/21
|75
|Coco Shell
|2C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|74
|Midnight Heiress
|2F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|74
|Lucky Freedom
|2F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/20
|61
|Pharibe
|2F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/22
|59
Leave a Reply