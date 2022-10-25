October 25, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 17-23

Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/17-10/23) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bumperdoo 6G 1m (ft) DEL 10/20 87
My Man Vito 3G 1m (ft) DEL 10/19 86
Mystery Mo 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/22 83
Willy Mc 4G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 10/22 77
Beautiful Tiz 4F 1m (ft) DEL 10/21 75
Im Your Papi 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/22 75
It’s Fate 7G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/20 75
Illustrious 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/19 73
School of Thought 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/19 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/17-10/23) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Little Vic 3C 6f (ft) DEL 10/20 97
Juror Number Four 4F 6f (ft) DEL 10/19 91
Arrogant Lady 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/21 87
Inside Risk 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/20 87
Magical Mousse 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/22 87
R Averie Lynn 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/21 86
Ima Pharoah 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/19 85
Thistlefield 3F 6f (ft) DEL 10/19 85
Reiterate 5M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/21 81
Sainthoodforbrian 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/22 77
Charlotte Webley 5M 6f (ft) DEL 10/20 73
Fall Campaign 3F 6f (ft) DEL 10/21 68
Green Screen Queen 3F 6f (ft) DEL 10/21 66
Gregoria’s Bay 4G 6f (ft) DEL 10/22 66
Masterful One 3G 6f (ft) DEL 10/19 58
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/17-10/23) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bright Forecast 2C 6f (ft) DEL 10/20 87
Blowthruyelowlites 2F 6f (ft) DEL 10/21 81
Coal Mine 2F 6f (ft) DEL 10/19 79
A. P. Hopper 2G 1m (ft) DEL 10/21 75
Coco Shell 2C 6f (ft) DEL 10/20 74
Midnight Heiress 2F 1m (ft) DEL 10/22 74
Lucky Freedom 2F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/20 61
Pharibe 2F 1m (ft) DEL 10/22 59

