Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 3-9

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Empty Tomb
|6H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|101
|Tough Tickets
|4C
|1m 70y (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|94
|Battle Cry
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|87
|Golden Gulley
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|87
|Bob Marco
|3R
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|80
|New York Rock Star
|5M
|1m (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|77
|Heleonortiz
|3F
|1m 70y (wf)
|DEL 10/6
|75
|Steady John
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|72
|Stalking
|3G
|1m 70y (wf)
|DEL 10/6
|69
|Boffo Kid
|3G
|1 1/16m (wf)
|DEL 10/6
|59
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Liam’s Light
|4F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|90
|Gran Runner
|4C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/6
|86
|Nick the Cardshark
|8H
|5 1/2f (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|85
|King of Hollywood
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|84
|Awesome Birdie
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/6
|83
|Fran’s Worrier
|6G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|83
|Wizard Serrat
|3C
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|82
|Trustyourinstinct
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|81
|Whizwit
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|80
|Drama’s Prayer
|3C
|5 1/2f (wf)
|DEL 10/6
|77
|Beauty Quist
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|72
|Valiant Gabe
|3C
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|72
|Bayou Melody
|3F
|5 1/2f (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|71
|Moon Me Again
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|69
|Caprichosa
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|61
|Marcel
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|60
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Picture This
|2C
|6f (wf)
|DEL 10/6
|88
|Okletsgo
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|74
|Quantico Creek
|2F
|6f (sy)
|DEL 10/5
|74
|Classy Nancy
|2F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/6
|73
|Freddyness
|2G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/7
|71
|Thtwasthenthisisnw
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/8
|71
