October 11, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Oct. 3-9

Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/3-10/9) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Empty Tomb 6H 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 10/7 101
Tough Tickets 4C 1m 70y (sy) DEL 10/5 94
Battle Cry 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/7 87
Golden Gulley 4G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 10/7 87
Bob Marco 3R 1m (ft) DEL 10/8 80
New York Rock Star 5M 1m (sy) DEL 10/5 77
Heleonortiz 3F 1m 70y (wf) DEL 10/6 75
Steady John 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/8 72
Stalking 3G 1m 70y (wf) DEL 10/6 69
Boffo Kid 3G 1 1/16m (wf) DEL 10/6 59
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/3-10/9) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Liam’s Light 4F 6f (sy) DEL 10/5 90
Gran Runner 4C 6f (ft) DEL 10/6 86
Nick the Cardshark 8H 5 1/2f (sy) DEL 10/5 85
King of Hollywood 3G 6f (ft) DEL 10/8 84
Awesome Birdie 3F 6f (ft) DEL 10/6 83
Fran’s Worrier 6G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/8 83
Wizard Serrat 3C 6f (sy) DEL 10/5 82
Trustyourinstinct 5G 6f (ft) DEL 10/8 81
Whizwit 3C 6f (ft) DEL 10/8 80
Drama’s Prayer 3C 5 1/2f (wf) DEL 10/6 77
Beauty Quist 3F 6f (ft) DEL 10/7 72
Valiant Gabe 3C 6f (sy) DEL 10/5 72
Bayou Melody 3F 5 1/2f (sy) DEL 10/5 71
Moon Me Again 5M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/7 69
Caprichosa 5M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/7 61
Marcel 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/8 60
Top Winning Speed Ratings (10/3-10/9) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Picture This 2C 6f (wf) DEL 10/6 88
Okletsgo 2C 1m (ft) DEL 10/7 74
Quantico Creek 2F 6f (sy) DEL 10/5 74
Classy Nancy 2F 1m (ft) DEL 10/6 73
Freddyness 2G 6f (ft) DEL 10/7 71
Thtwasthenthisisnw 2C 1m (ft) DEL 10/8 71

