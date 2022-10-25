Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Oct. 25

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jennifer Tourangeau/Sheldon Chickeness
|
| 15
|
| 9
|
| 60%
|Renaldo Richards/Miguel Angel Vasquez
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Garry Marks/Trevor Simpson
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|Anthony Farrior/Jose Montano
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 29
|
| 12
|
| 41%
|Michael M. Moore/Andy Hernandez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Robertino Diodoro/Cristian A. Torres
|
| 25
|
| 10
|
| 40%
|Bob Baffert/Ramon A. Vazquez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Michael S. Ferraro/Luis E. Perez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Lyle W. Magnuson/Garfield Gordon
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Jack Steiner/Evin A. Roman
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Glenn S. Wismer/Erin M. Walker
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Karl Broberg/Vicente Del-Cid
|
| 34
|
| 13
|
| 38%
|Lyle W. Magnuson/Larris Allen
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Jesus J. Uranga/Ricardo Ramirez
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|David Walters/Fredy Peltroche
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Juan Chavez/David Cardoso
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Dave Treharne/Luis Alberto Batista
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Felix L. Flores-Coba/Jeremy Laprida
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Steve Manley/Victor Santiago
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Michael J. Maker/Gerardo Corrales
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|O. A. Martinez, Jr./Travis Wales
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry
|
| 33
|
| 11
|
| 33%
|Shelley Brown/Renaldo Cumberbatch
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Rigoberto Velasquez/Jake Samuels
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
Leave a Reply