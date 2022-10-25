October 25, 2022

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats Oct. 25

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jennifer Tourangeau/Sheldon Chickeness 15 9 60%
Renaldo Richards/Miguel Angel Vasquez 15 7 47%
Garry Marks/Trevor Simpson 20 9 45%
Anthony Farrior/Jose Montano 19 8 42%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes 29 12 41%
Michael M. Moore/Andy Hernandez 17 7 41%
Robertino Diodoro/Cristian A. Torres 25 10 40%
Bob Baffert/Ramon A. Vazquez 15 6 40%
Michael S. Ferraro/Luis E. Perez 15 6 40%
Lyle W. Magnuson/Garfield Gordon 15 6 40%
Jack Steiner/Evin A. Roman 15 6 40%
Glenn S. Wismer/Erin M. Walker 15 6 40%
Karl Broberg/Vicente Del-Cid 34 13 38%
Lyle W. Magnuson/Larris Allen 21 8 38%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez 21 8 38%
Jesus J. Uranga/Ricardo Ramirez 21 8 38%
David Walters/Fredy Peltroche 21 8 38%
Juan Chavez/David Cardoso 16 6 38%
Dave Treharne/Luis Alberto Batista 22 8 36%
Felix L. Flores-Coba/Jeremy Laprida 25 9 36%
Steve Manley/Victor Santiago 17 6 35%
Michael J. Maker/Gerardo Corrales 20 7 35%
O. A. Martinez, Jr./Travis Wales 23 8 35%
Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry 33 11 33%
Shelley Brown/Renaldo Cumberbatch 18 6 33%
Rigoberto Velasquez/Jake Samuels 18 6 33%

