First 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager to offer 40 wagering interests

An expanded 2023 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) program kicks off this week with the first of six pools, which for the first time will offer bettors 40 wagering interests.

The first three-day pool will run from Tuesday through Thursday (Nov. 1-3) and will be offered at TwinSpires.com, Churchill Downs, and other simulcast outlets. There are 38 individual wagering interests plus one option each for all fillies in the 2020 foal crop and for all other colts and geldings not individually listed.

Wagering opens at noon ET on Tuesday and closes at 6 p.m. Thursday. Win and exacta wagering, with $2 minimums, will be offered.

The #40 “All other Colts and Geldings” has been installed as the 3-5 morning line favorite. The lowest-priced individual entry is #12 Forte (15-1), the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner who is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Keeneland.

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1), betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately. The Derby is scheduled for May 6, 2023.

Other KDFW pools will be offered Nov. 24-27 (Pool 2); Jan. 20-22 (Pool 3); Feb. 10-12 (Pool 4); March 10-12 (Pool 5); and March 30-April 1 (Pool 6). The Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager will be held concurrently with Pool 2 on Nov. 24-27. The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will coincide with Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 on March 10-12.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Tuesday online at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.